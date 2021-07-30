15 arrested, booked in Henderson during child sex sting

Officers arrested 15 men during a two-day sting targeting people attempting to lure children online for sex.

Henderson Detention Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police arrested 15 men during a two-day sting targeting people attempting to lure children online for sex.

Operation Dark Knight was conducted Wednesday and Thursday and included the FBI, Southern Nevada Human Trafficking Task Force and officers from North Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Henderson and Homeland Security, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department on Friday.

The 15 men arrested were all booked into Henderson Detention Center on a charge of luring a minor with a computer to engage in sexual conduct, police said.

“The LVMPD would like to remind parents to discuss with their children the dangers of online chats with strangers,” Metro said in the statement. “Parents are encouraged to routinely monitor their children’s online activity to prevent them from becoming victims.”

Those arrested were Charles Peterson, 28; Cody Zeno, 36; Kingsley Wokocha Jr, 32; James Lastrapes, 64; Uriel Campos-Tellez, 24; Nathan Fisher, 24; Darryl Gatmaitan, 33; Richard Santana, 36; Christopher Mayoral-Gutierrez, 20; Larry T. Gell, 58; Baltazar Lopez-Chavez, 48; Mohammed M. Abualroos, 51; Jesus Juan Zapata, 33; David A. Matlock, 52; and Jonathan Carter, 28.

Anyone who may have been a victim was encouraged to call Metro at 702-828-3111.

