17-year-old certified as adult, charged with sex trafficking girl

Tallioferro Jones was charged with two counts of sex trafficking a child under 18 and one charge of living from the earnings of a prostitute.

A 17-year-old faces sex trafficking charges in Clark County District Court after he was certified as an adult Tuesday.

Tallioferro Jones convinced a girl to move to Las Vegas and become a sex worker on the Las Vegas Strip, Prosecutor Brandon Lewis argued in a hearing Tuesday in Family Court.

The girl was detained by Las Vegas police on Oct. 4, and identified Jones as the person who sex trafficked her, Lewis said, reading the police report.

Investigators believe Jones used Ubers to get the girl to the dates, and he took the $600 she made from four meetings in September and October.

“The court is no doubt aware what sex trafficking is and does to the victims that are engaged in that activity,” Lewis said. “Sex trafficking a young lady places her in danger of being sexually assaulted and robbed.”

Lewis argued that texts between Jones and the girl indicated he demanded the money to pay rent and cover his bills.

“She could have been raped, molested or murdered,” Lewis said. “His concern was the money that she would make him.”

Scott Holper, Jones’ defense attorney, suggested the state should be prosecuting the adult woman who was seen working with the girl on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Lewis said that woman was also being trafficked by Jones.

Juvenile court requires an adult representative be present when juveniles are defendants. Jones’ mother and grandmother appeared by video and watched closely as Family Court Judge David Gibson turned the boy’s case over to District Court.

“I think human trafficking, particularly juveniles, is one of the most heinous things that goes on in this country,” Gibson said. “On that alone, certification should be warranted.”

