18 arrested in Las Vegas Valley child luring sting

One person faces a charge of attempted sexual assault of a minor, while 17 others are accused of luring a minor with a computer to engage in sex.

The 18 men arrested for alleged sex acts with a minor in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas on Aug. 22-23, 2024. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Law enforcement arrested 18 men during a child luring sting in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas late last month.

Those arrested were: Andres Herrera-Rodriguez, 34; Trevor Moody, 24; Jordan James, 22; Jose Haro Castaneda, 46; Jacob Miller, 23; Jesse Baca, 37; Marc Carofano III, 28; Giovanni Cruz, 30; Renato Moreno, 45; Arcenio Lagas Jr., 24; Jaret Ward, 26; Andrew Naranjo, 31; Jason Creech, 48; Wilberth Maldecino, 32; Roy Romero, 30; Leon Park, 40 and Manuel Cruz, 29. They all face charges for luring a minor with a computer to engage in sex.

In addition, Michael Reider, 60, was arrested and faces a charge of attempt sexual assault of a minor under 14.

This operation was conducted as part of the ongoing efforts to reduce violent crime and protect children in our community, stated a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children joint operation Aug. 22 and 23 included detectives and agents from the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force, the Metropolitan Police Department, North Las Vegas Police Department, Henderson Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, US Air Force Office of Special Investigation, and the Nevada attorney general’s office who participated in organizing and conducting the operation.

Anyone who may have been a victim of any of these subjects or has information about their crimes is urged to contact Metro’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 702-828-3111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.