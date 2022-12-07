54°F
Sex Crimes

18 arrested, accused of trying to meet with minors for sex

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2022 - 3:46 pm
 
(Metropolitan Police Department)
(Metropolitan Police Department)

Eighteen men were arrested and accused of attempting to meet with minors for sex.

The men were identified in a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department as Ryan Maness, 28, Concepcion Burgos, 53, Brandon Parnell, 30, Anthony Napoles, 19, Missael Melo, 26, Mark Anico, 29, Norberto Colunga, 34, Miguel Perez-Solis, 30, Juan Diaz-Iniguez, 31, Chasen Whitton, 22, Ricardo Gurrola, 23, Perry Spencer, 34, Randolph Minnis, 26, Justin Book, 36, Nathan Isiwa-Bongwalanga, 26, Brandon Johnson, 26, Brian Galvez, 30, and Lisandro Gutierrez-Navarro, 27.

Officers were posing as juveniles online, and the men were attempting to meet up with the undercover detectives, police said.

“Parents are reminded to discuss with their children the dangers of online chats with strangers,” Metro wrote in the statement.

The FBI, Department of Homeland Security, Henderson and North Las Vegas police and the state attorney general’s office participated in the investigation.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

THE LATEST