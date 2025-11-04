19 arrested in Halloween sex offender compliance check operation

A multi-jurisdictional sex offender verification operation resulted in 19 arrests, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Israeli official waives speedy trial after not guilty plea in sex sting indictment

A multi-jurisdictional sex offender verification operation resulted in 19 arrests, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

By the end of the operation, which took place from Oct. 27 to 31, 1,845 sex offenders were contacted, resulting in eight arrests for failure to obey sex offender registration laws. An additional 11 arrests were made for subjects with sex offense violations and outstanding warrants.

Those arrested for failure to obey sex offender registration laws were Robert Bieber, 84; Matthew Coria, 30; Timmy Elmer, 45; Julio Luaces, 69; Scott Yates, 71; Dana Byrd, 62; Curtis Walton, 36, and Brett Thompson, 35, the release said.

In addition to Metro, other participating agencies included the U.S. Marshals Service Nevada Violent Offender Task Force, Nevada State Police - Parole and Probation Sex Offender Unit, Henderson Police Department, Boulder City Police Department, North Las Vegas Police Department and the Clark County School District Police Department.

Metro said it would like to remind sex offenders, who are required to register, that they must verify their address with law enforcement according to the tier assigned to them.

— Tier 3 offenders are required to check in quarterly.

— Tier 2 offenders are required to check in bi-annually.

— Tier 1 offenders are required to check in annually.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.