2 accused of kidnapping, trafficking woman in Las Vegas

Two Las Vegas residents arrested this week are accused of kidnapping a woman, assaulting her and forcing her into prostitution.

Tyrone Traylor, left, and Jennifer Todd (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Jennifer Todd (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Tyrone Traylor (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Two Las Vegas residents arrested this week are accused of kidnapping a woman, assaulting her and forcing her into prostitution.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested Tyrone Traylor, 39, and Jennifer Todd, 36, on Sunday after a woman reported the alleged crimes to police, according to an arrest report.

A woman who had recently been evicted went to Todd’s residence on the 4500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North on Dec. 28, and Todd invited the woman to stay, the report said. The woman told police that Todd took her belongings and then accused her of of stealing toiletries.

Todd allegedly hit the woman several times in the head and told her to go into a bedroom where Traylor and another person were located. The woman said Traylor was holding a knife with a 5-inch blade and that Todd was holding a small “machete” knife, according to the report.

Over the next few days, the woman was not allowed to leave or communicate with anyone. She was told she would work as a prostitute for Todd and Traylor and was forced to have sex with Traylor, the report said.

The woman escaped with the help of a person whom Todd and Traylor wanted the woman to have sex with for money, the report said.

The woman delayed contacting police out of fear of Todd knowing where the woman’s mother lives, the report said.

Todd and Traylor are charged with 15 felony counts including conspiracy to commit kidnapping, kidnapping, sexual assault, robbery and sex trafficking of an adult. Both have a status check set for Thursday, according to court records.

Traylor previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit a crime and robbery and was sentenced in 2003 to at least a year in the Nevada Department of Corrections, court records show.

Todd remains in custody on $50,000 bail and Traylor on $75,000 bail.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.