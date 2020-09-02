2 Las Vegas residents face kidnapping, sex assault charges

Two Las Vegas people have been arrested in connection with a prolonged attack on a woman who was pistol-whipped and sexually assaulted at a central valley apartment, police said.

Arrest warrants issued Aug. 26 led to the arrests of Antwane Moseley, 39, and Taunisha Whyte, 27, both of Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police said they were called on Aug. 15 to an apartment complex in the 4900 block of Dean Martin Drive at 2:34 a.m. A woman told police she was pistol-whipped, beaten, choked and sexually assaulted by Moseley because she refused Moseley’s demands to work as a prostitute.

“Moseley wanted her to go out onto Tropicana Boulevard and work as a prostitute for him to make money so he could pay the hotel, get his items out of pawn and have money to spend,” police wrote in the warrants.

The woman said she was punched, beaten with a phone and choked to the point of unconsciousness. She accused Whyte of punching and biting her, then participating in efforts to keep her from leaving. She escaped when her assailants eventually fell asleep. Police were called when a security officer found the partially-clothed woman running through the complex, yelling for help.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show Moseley is charged with seven felonies, including sex assault, kidnapping, sex trafficking of an adult, conspiracy, battery by strangulation and domestic battery.

Whyte is charged with sex trafficking of an adult, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and first-degree kidnapping.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court on Sept. 10.

