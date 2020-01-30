3 arrested in Arizona sting operation targeting online predators

A total of 22 people have been arrested in the sting, and nine have been convicted or pleaded guilty, according to police.

Gregory Schutte, from left, Michael Shaw and Daniel Saguchi-Cazares (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

A 14-month sting operation conducted by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office targeting online predators has resulted in three more arrests, according to a news release.

A total of 22 people have been arrested in the sting, and nine have been convicted or pleaded guilty, according to Lt. Jason Elsbury.

Gregory Schutte, 29 of Kingman, Arizona, was arrested Friday for luring a minor under the age of 15 for sexual exploitation, attempted commercial sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted sexual conduct with a minor and child sex trafficking.

Michael Shaw, 29 of Kingman, was arrested Tuesday for three counts of luring a minor under the age of 15 for sexual exploitation and one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor.

Daniel Saguchi-Cazares, 26, of Fort Mohave, Arizona, was arrested for two counts of luring a minor under the age of 15 for sexual exploitation and one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor.

All the charges are felonies, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“Some of the individuals we have arrested commented that they were aware of our operations and have seen our press releases,” Elsbury said in the release. “Even with that information, it did not stop them from committing these crimes, and that is why we will continue our efforts in these operations.”

