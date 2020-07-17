3 potential victims listed in case of ex-North Las Vegas employee

Alonzo Garcia Johnson, 47, has been charged with dozens of sexual assault and lewdness charges, some involving a child under 14, court documents show.

Alonzo Johnson (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Police have identified three potential victims of a former North Las Vegas risk and liability manager who was arrested on dozens of sexual assault and lewdness charges, some involving a child under 14, according to an arrest report.

On July 8, North Las Vegas Police Department officers arrested Alonzo Garcia Johnson, 47.

He has been charged with 27 total counts — 12 counts of sexual assault of a child under 14, one count of sexual assault of a child under 16, five counts of sexual assault, two counts of lewdness with a child under 14, and seven counts of open or gross lewdness, court records show.

Police began investigating a report of sexual assault involving Johnson on July 3, according to his arrest report. He initially agreed to meet with detectives but canceled an interview on July 8, saying he wanted to consult an attorney before speaking to police, the arrest report said.

Earlier this week, North Las Vegas spokesman Patrick Walker confirmed that Johnson is a former city employee.

Transparent Nevada online records show that Johnson was a risk management and liability manager for the city with total pay and benefits of $131,149 as of 2019. The records also show that an individual with the same name was paid $22,502 by the Southern Nevada Water Authority for risk management services in 2019.

Johnson’s biography as posted on the Risk and Insurance Management Society’s website lists him as the risk and liability manager for the city since 2019.

It also said he worked as a risk management officer from October 2016 to October 2019 at the Las Vegas Valley Water District/Southern Nevada Water Authority. In addition, Johnson was a director of risk management at Penn National Gaming/M Resort from May 2014 to October 2016, according to the online biography.

Johnson remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday with a $1,020,000 bail, court records show. He is due to appear for an arraignment in North Las Vegas Justice Court on July 23.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.