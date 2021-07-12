3rd sexual assault case filed against ex-Topgolf Las Vegas sous chef

At least five former Topgolf Las Vegas kitchen employees have come forward with accusations that the sous chef sexually harassed or abused them.

Silvino Hinojosa (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Prosecutors have charged a former Topgolf Las Vegas sous chef in connection with a 2016 rape, marking the third sexual assault case filed in Clark County in two years against a man described in court documents as a “serial sexual predator.”

Silvino Hinojosa, 40, faces one count of sexual assault in the latest case, which was filed last month in Las Vegas Justice Court, records show. Elba Servin, a former prep cook, has said the man lured her in June 2016 to a vacant home, where she was assaulted.

The criminal case comes after a Las Vegas Review-Journal story in April revealed Servin’s accusations in addition to what has been called a “dehumanizing, toxic work environment” at Topgolf’s Las Vegas flagship, which opened in April 2016.

Servin is among at least five former Topgolf Las Vegas kitchen employees to accuse Hinojosa, their direct supervisor, of sexual harassment or abuse that they claim extended from the opening of the Las Vegas flagship and May 2018, when Hinojosa was terminated.

Four of them have filed suit against the well-known sports entertainment company and Hinojosa.

“It takes tremendous moral courage to come forward with these allegations, and it is my hope that this process can play a role in helping these survivors reclaim some of what was taken away from them,” James J. Lee, who is representing Hinojosa’s accusers, previously told the Review-Journal.

In the lawsuits, which are ongoing, Hinojosa is described as a sexual predator at the center of a Topgolf’s “toxic work environment” who “leveraged his power” over low-level employees, many of them immigrant women. The lawsuits claim he was protected for years by a “frat boy” culture among company executives and other kitchen managers despite multiple reports that employees made to the company’s human resources department.

The sous chef’s eventual termination came only after two women filed complaints with MGM International, Topgolf’s lessor, according to the lawsuits.

Hinojosa has been in custody at the Clark County Detention Center since July 2019, when he was arrested by Las Vegas police on suspicion of sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl. Several months later, he was formally charged in the June 2017 sexual assault of Ciara Williams, a former Topgolf pastry chef. Trials are pending in both cases.

Williams, a mother of two, has said she was sexually assaulted by Hinojosa inside a walk-in freezer at the Topgolf kitchen. She was the first of Hinojosa’s accusers to publicly speak out and to file a lawsuit against her former supervisor and employer.

If convicted in any of the three criminal cases, Hinojosa could spend the rest of his life in prison. He is due in court later this month for a preliminary hearing in the case stemming from Servin’s accusations.

His attorney, Patricia Doyle, has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

