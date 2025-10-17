4 arrested in Las Vegas human trafficking, money laundering operation

Three Chinese nationals and one South Korean national were arrested this week after a two-year joint federal investigation in the Las Vegas Valley.

Three Chinese nationals and one South Korean national were arrested this week after a two-year joint federal investigation in the Las Vegas Valley, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday.

Hua Xiao, 35, Cheng Cheng Li, 41, and Jianming Li, 53, all from China, and Jisup Hwang, 27, of South Korea were arrested on several felony charges, including wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and travel/use of facilities of interstate commerce for racketeering enterprise.

In 2023, Metro detectives and FBI agents began a long-term human trafficking investigation which led to the discovery of a transnational money laundering operation through massage parlor brothels, the release said.

The brothels would operate as massage businesses but would also conduct illegal criminal activity such as soliciting sex acts from customers. Those businesses included: Midnight Rose Spa, Jones Station Karaoke and Bar, and Young Spa.

“Human trafficking remains a priority for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department,” Sheriff Kevin McMahill said in the release. “With the assistance of our federal partners, we are committed to protecting those vulnerable individuals who are victims of human trafficking and bringing to justice those who commit these crimes.”

