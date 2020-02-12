4 Pahrump residents charged with sexually abusing children

Four Pahrump residents were charged Tuesday with myriad child sex crimes, according to the Nye County district attorney’s office.

Vicki Bachli (Nye County Sheriff'sOffice)

Danny Hicks (Nye County Sheriff'sOffice)

Mickey Cagle (Nye County Sheriff'sOffice)

Eric Garcia (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

Screenshot of Nye County Sheriff's Office's video statement on four suspects arrested on suspicion of sexual crimes against children and animals. The arrests follow an in-depth investigation by the sheriff's office.

Four Pahrump residents arrested last week were charged Tuesday with sexually assaulting children, according to the Nye County district attorney’s office.

“I am horrified beyond words by these allegations,” Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia said in a statement Tuesday. “My office has built on the good work by the Sheriff’s Office in this case and we have now filed a 21-count criminal complaint against the four defendants, including 16 counts that carry a penalty of life imprisonment upon conviction.”

According to the statement:

Eric Garcia, 39, faces three charges of sexual assault on a child under 14, one count of lewdness with a child under 14, two counts of unlawfully using a minor in producing pornography or as subject of sexual portrayal in performance, one count of possession of child pornography, one count of preparing or distributing child pornography, one count of felony child abuse and one count of bestiality.

Vicki Bachli, 49, faces two counts of sexual assault on a child under 14.

Mickey Cagle, 30, faces two counts of sexual assault on a child under 14 and two counts of lewdness with a child under 14.

Danny Hicks, 50, faces two counts of sexual assault on a child under 14 and one count of bestiality.

The group has an arraignment scheduled for Wednesday.

