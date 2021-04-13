5 men arrested during Las Vegas prostitution operation

Las Vegas police on Tuesday announced the arrests of five men on suspicion of prostitution-related offenses.

Top row, left-right: Tramell Huff, Jarell Jones and Semaj Spencer. Bottom row, l-r: Patrick Stauffenberg and Daryl Williams. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Daryl Williams, 24, Jarell Jones, 38, Semaj Spencer, 26, Tramell Huff, 47, and Patrick Stauffenberg, 22, were arrested Saturday during an undercover operation with the Southern Nevada Human Trafficking Task Force, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

Four of the men were arrested on suspicion of pandering, police said. Stauffenberg, who was identified by Metro as Patrick Stauffenberuffg, faces charges of loitering for purposes of prostitution and giving a false statement to obstruct a police officer, court records show.

All the men were booked into the Clark County Detention Center, police said, but did not appear in jail records on Tuesday morning.

Further information about their arrests was not immediately available.

