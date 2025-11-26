68°F
Sex Crimes

6 suspected child sex predators arrested in Las Vegas Valley, police say

Metropolitan Police Department
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2025 - 12:20 pm
 

Six people have been arrested in connection with a multi-agency operation that targeted child sex predators in the Las Vegas Valley, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the operation took place over the last two weeks.

The department identified six people who were arrested in connection with the operation: Stevie Bennard Kelly II, 34; Justin James Matamoros, 35; Brandon Michael Jarecki Ayers, 31; Yussell Onofre Gallardo, 38; Jeffrey Kelly, 51; and Brandon Scott Fletcher, 27.

They all face felony charges of luring a child with computer for sex act and were booked into the North Las Vegas Detention Center, according to the release.

Anyone who may have been a victim of any of these subjects or has information about their crimes is asked to contact the LVMPD Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force by phone at 702-828-3111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

