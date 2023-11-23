8 arrested for not complying with sex offender checks

The quarterly registration checks on offenders were conducted by several valley law enforcement agencies.

Those arrested No. 6-12, 2023, for non-compliance in sex offender registration checks included (clockwise from top left): Eldridge Brantley, Curtis Holmes, Michael Hudson, Brandon Johnson, Scott Yates, James Taper, Cristian Serrano and Hollie Martin (Metropolitan Police Department)

Eight convicted sex offenders failed to adhere to required compliancy checks earlier this month, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

By the end of the Nov. 6-12 operation, 742 sex offenders were contacted, resulting in eight arrests for failure to obey sex offender registration laws.

Those arrested were: Michael Hudson, 62; Scott Yates, 69; James Taper, 44; Curtis Holmes, 61; Cristian Serrano, 25; Brandon Johnson, 36; Hollie Martin, 62; and Eldridge Brantley, 53.

Metro advised that sex offenders who are required to register that they must verify their address with law enforcement according to the tier assigned to them.

— Tier 3 offenders required to check in quarterly.

— Tier 2 offenders required to check in bi-annually.

— Tier 1 offenders required to check in annually.

“The public has access to Offender Watch, a website and mobile app which provides access to the addresses of registered sex offenders in the area,” the news release stated. “This can be a great tool for parents to identify houses they may want their children to avoid.”