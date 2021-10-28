After-school supervisor charged with lewdness, kidnapping of student

Dwayne Mcintyre, 44, is charged with seven counts of lewdness with a child and three counts of kidnapping a minor, according to court records.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An after-school supervisor in Clark County has been arrested and accused of kissing and touching a student.

Dwayne Mcintyre, 44, was charged Thursday with seven counts of lewdness with a child and three counts of kidnapping a minor, according to court records.

The girl told her father that Mcintyre was an employee for the after-school program at her school, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department released Tuesday.

The program was on a Clark County School District campus, but the school and the name of the program were redacted in the police report. The school district denied employing Mcintyre.

Court records indicate the girl was 14 or 15 years old.

The student reported that between August and October, Mcintyre would drive her off campus and touch her butt and kiss her cheek.

““(The girl) felt uncomfortable and was worried about Dwayne trying to kiss her neck,” detectives wrote in the report. “Dwayne would tell (the girl) ‘one more kiss, two more kisses,’ and tell her he had been waiting all day to give her a kiss.”

Mcintyre told police he had worked for the program between eight and 12 years and knew the girl for about six years. Police said he admitted to the actions and regretted them.

He was arrested Oct. 18 and released Wednesday on high-level ankle monitoring after an initial appearance. His next court appearance was not available.

Court records show he is prohibited from having contact with minors.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.