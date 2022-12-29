54°F
Sex Crimes

After sex assault near Orleans, police ask other victims to come forward

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2022 - 3:23 pm
 
Lavontae Stuckey (Metropolitan Police Department)
Lavontae Stuckey (Metropolitan Police Department)

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking victims to come forward after a man was suspected of sexually assaulting a woman near the Orleans, according to a press release.

Police said 19-year-old Lavonte Stuckey was arrested on Dec. 15. He is now facing potential charges of sex trafficking, sexual assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping with a deadly weapon and attempted robbery with a deadly weapon.

On the day Stuckey was arrested he was driving a black Cadillac CTS.

According to court records, Stuckey was booked on suspicion of similar crimes on July 17 and pleaded guilty to false imprisonment.

Police are asking any possible victims of Stuckey or anyone with more information to call detectives at 702-828-3455.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or via www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@reviewjournal.com or call 702-383-0350. Follow @jimi_writes on Twitter.

