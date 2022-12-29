After sex assault near Orleans, police ask other victims to come forward

A 19-year-old man is suspected of sexually assaulting a woman near the Orleans on Dec. 15 and police are asking for victims to come forward, according to a news release.

Lavontae Stuckey (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police said 19-year-old Lavonte Stuckey was arrested on Dec. 15. He is now facing potential charges of sex trafficking, sexual assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping with a deadly weapon and attempted robbery with a deadly weapon.

On the day Stuckey was arrested he was driving a black Cadillac CTS.

According to court records, Stuckey was booked on suspicion of similar crimes on July 17 and pleaded guilty to false imprisonment.

Police are asking any possible victims of Stuckey or anyone with more information to call detectives at 702-828-3455.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or via www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

