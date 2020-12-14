An arrest, 25 years after a sexual assault at a Laughlin hotel

DNA evidence and a Facebook message led to the arrest of a man in the sexual assault of a juvenile that happened in May 1995 after a high school graduation party.

Enoch Spina (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police say they have arrested a man in the sexual assault of a juvenile that happened 25 years ago at a Laughlin hotel.

Enoch Jeremy Spina, 44, was booked Sunday at the Clark County Detention Center on a single count of sexual assault.

A Metropolitan Police Department arrest warrant for Spina said the investigation dates to May 26, 1995, when a female juvenile reported being sexually assaulted by a man after a party in a room at the Harrah’s Laughlin Hotel and Casino.

The youth’s age at the time was not released. She said she went to a high school graduation party in a room at the hotel and drank heavily, then passed out.

Had no memory

She was at some point moved to another room in the hotel where police say Spina was staying. The youth woke up hours later and concluded she had been sexually assaulted based on physical evidence at the scene. She had no memory of the attack.

Police said they then interviewed Spina, who acknowledged “that he took advantage of her knowing that she was unaware of what was happening.”

In 1995, an analysis of DNA evidence said Spina “cannot be eliminated” as the source of DNA recovered during the investigation, but no arrest was made. However, in 2019, another DNA analysis commissioned by police definitively matched Spina as the source of the DNA, police said.

In December 2019, a Metro police detective tasked with investigating cold sexual assault cases contacted the accuser. The woman said she still wanted Spina prosecuted.

Facebook friend request

The detective then learned that Spina had sent a Facebook friend request to the accuser on Christmas Day in 2010. The accuser’s mother saved the messages, in which the mother responded to Spina by asking, “Why would you contact my daughter after what you did to her?”

Spina, according to the police document, replied:

“First of all I don’t know her side obviously and second I just wanted to apologize for what she felt was wrong that happened. I’m sure we both made mistakes that night and I honestly wanted to offer my sincirest apologies to her and hope that she can possibly forgive me one day as well.”

Laughlin Justice Court records indicate that an arrest report for Spina was filed on July 16. No attorney for Spina was listed in court documents.

Jail records indicate that Spina is scheduled for a court appearance on Tuesday.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.