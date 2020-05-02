Arrest report: Videos show man sexually assaulting girl

A 46-year-old man is accused of sending multiple videos to a minor that showed him sexually assaulting a girl. Las Vegas police suspect there are more victims.

Michael Hines (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man who may have additional victims was arrested this month after Las Vegas police say he sent multiple videos to a minor that showed him sexually assaulting a young girl, according to an arrest report.

Michael Hines, 46, was arrested April 24. On Thursday, the Metropolitan Police Department announced that investigators believe he may have additional victims related to “multiple child sex crimes.”

The investigation into Hines also began April 24, when a girl’s parents reported to police they found videos on their child’s phone of another girl “being sexually abused,” according to Hines’ arrest report.

According to the report, the investigation indicates that Hines texted the girl five to seven videos of the abuse on April 13. He also sent the girl inappropriate messages, the report said.

Officers identified the minor seen in the videos, and she told police Hines had sexually abused her for about three years. Police also received a report of Hines exposing himself to multiple minors.

Hines denied the allegations during an interview with investigators, the report said. Metro on Thursday said Hines may have been “using technology” to communicate inappropriately with other juveniles.

He faces 11 counts of sexual assault against a child under 14, one count of sexual assault against a child under 16, one count of open or gross lewdness, four counts of using or permitting a minor under 14 to produce pornography, four counts of child abuse or neglect, two counts of luring a child or mentally ill person to engage in sex, and one count of possessing child pornography, court records show.

Hines remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Friday with a $25,000 bail, court records show. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for June 5.

Anyone with information about the case may contact Metro’s sexual assault section at 702-828-3421 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.