ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Sex Crimes

Babysitter charged with raping 7-year-old in 2015

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2017 - 7:13 pm
 

Las Vegas police arrested a babysitter Sunday and charged him with raping a 7-year-old boy.

Felipe Ramirez, Jr., 36, offered to watch a woman’s children for several days in early 2015, according to arrest records obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Ramirez had acted as a babysitter for the northeast valley family while the mother sought medical treatment in another state.

During this time, Ramirez sexually assaulted the child twice a day for three days, the records show.

Ramirez faces charges of sexual assault and lewdness with a minor. He is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like