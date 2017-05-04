Babysitter charged with raping 7-year-old in 2015

(Thinkstock)

Las Vegas police arrested a babysitter Sunday and charged him with raping a 7-year-old boy.

Felipe Ramirez, Jr., 36, offered to watch a woman’s children for several days in early 2015, according to arrest records obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Ramirez had acted as a babysitter for the northeast valley family while the mother sought medical treatment in another state.

During this time, Ramirez sexually assaulted the child twice a day for three days, the records show.

Ramirez faces charges of sexual assault and lewdness with a minor. He is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.