Sex Crimes

Behavioral therapist suspected of sex assault in Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2021 - 9:42 pm
 
Amy Villarreal, 29 (NLVPD)
North Las Vegas police suspect there may be more victims of a behavioral therapist accused of sex assault.

Amy Villarreal, 29, was arrested Thursday and booked on two counts of sexual assault, one count of lewdness with a minor and one count of child abuse, according to a statement from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Investigators believe Villarreal met the child while working as a behavioral therapist at Crescent Academy Therapy Center, but she has also worked for the Center for Autism and Related Disorders and The Hamilton Center in Henderson.

Anyone with information may contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-1773.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter

