Boyfriend of in-home day care owner suspected of assaulting girl

Las Vegas police arrested a man suspected of sexually assaulting a girl who attended day care in his girlfriend’s home.

Rudy Caballero, 65, was arrested Jan. 24 and faces several charges, including four counts of sex assault against a child under 14 and four counts of lewdness with a child, according to court records.

The girl’s mother called police in December to report that her daughter had disclosed the abuse, which she said happened as recently as May 2019, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report. The girl and her sister attended the in-home day care between 2013 and 2019, the mother told detectives. The home’s address was redacted.

According to the report, the girl told police that their babysitter’s boyfriend, Caballero, would sexually abuse her when the babysitter was not home. The victim’s mother told police that her other daughter had not disclosed any sexual abuse.

The woman who ran the day care refused to speak to police and told detectives that Caballero would not speak either, according to the report.

Investigators discovered a Child Protective Services report from 30 years ago that alleged Caballero sexually abused a girl in California, detectives wrote.

Caballero is being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail. A preliminary hearing in the case is slated for Feb. 25.

