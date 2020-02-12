California man charged with sex trafficking, assaults in Las Vegas

A California man is facing charges of sex trafficking one woman and kidnapping another in the Las Vegas Valley.

The Southern Nevada Human Trafficking Task Force recently secured warrants leading to the apprehension of Marcus D. Chapman, 34, of Oakland on Feb. 4. Las Vegas Justice Court records show Chapman is charged with felony sex trafficking of an adult, sex assault with use of a deadly weapon and two counts of kidnapping in what authorities described as assaults on women in fall 2019.

An arrest report for Chapman filed by a Las Vegas police detective on the task force said a woman told police she met Chapman while partying with a friend on the Las Vegas Strip in October. The woman told police she’d previously been arrested for soliciting prostitution, but she did not want to work as a prostitute and she only did so “in the past few months to buy clothes for her infant child.”

She woman told police she and her friend agreed to go to a motel with Chapman on Dean Martin Drive. There, she said she was sexually assaulted, then punched in the head. The woman said her assailant pulled out a firearm, held it to her head and said, “You’re gonna work for me. If you don’t give me all your money, I’ll shoot you,” the report said.

The woman told the man “she did not care if he killed her as she did not feel she had anything to live for.”

A detective conducting an investigation into the incident weeks later wrote in Chapman’s arrest report that the room where the assaults occurred was registered to Chapman.

Nearly a month later, two police officers working in the 3300 block of Arville Street in Las Vegas said they were approached by a woman shortly after midnight on Nov. 22.

“(She) was crying and holding the left side of her face,” police wrote.

The woman told police about an hour earlier she’d been walking on the 4600 block of West Tropicana Avenue when a man drove up to her and forced her into the vehicle. He locked the door so she couldn’t get out.

Police said the man demanded money from her, then forced her to perform a sex act while he drove through the area. The assailant, police said, drove the woman to an area near the intersection of Pennwood Avenue and Arville Street in Las Vegas where she was beaten. When the assailant saw police officers nearby he forced the woman out of the vehicle and fled, according to the report.

In January, police said the woman identified Chapman as her assailant from a photo lineup.

A preliminary hearing for Chapman is scheduled for Feb. 19 in Las Vegas Justice Court. He is being held at the Clark County Detention Center.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.