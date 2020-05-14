California man faces Las Vegas sex trafficking charges

A California man is accused of bringing a youth to Las Vegas to carry out acts of prostitution, police said.

Michael Moore (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Michael Moore Jr., 29, is charged with sex trafficking a child, child abuse neglect and living off the earnings of a prostitute.

A Las Vegas officer working with the FBI on a Child Exploitation Task Force wrote in an arrest report for Moore that a domestic violence call on March 3 started an investigation into Moore. Police said they were called to an apartment in the Las Vegas Valley and found a female juvenile suffering a cut to her foot.

The youth said she was a victim of domestic violence by Moore, and that Moore had brought her from California to Las Vegas to commit acts of prostitution. She said any money earned would then be given to Moore, and that when she’d worked as a prostitute in California for Moore, she’d paid him from $5,000 to $10,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 27 in Las Vegas Justice Court.

