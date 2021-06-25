California man jailed in Las Vegas on child sex trafficking charges

The 27-year-old suspect is accused of bringing a child to Las Vegas and trafficking her in prostitution, the Metropolitan Police Department said in his arrest report.

Gregory Davis (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A California man is accused of bringing a child to Las Vegas and trafficking her in prostitution, Las Vegas police said.

Gregory Don Davis, 27, of Richmond, is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of kidnapping of a minor, assault with a deadly weapon, sex trafficking of a child under 18, and child abuse or neglect.

An arrest report for Davis said police were called Tuesday to the Bonneville Transit Center in downtown Las Vegas for a report of a youth on the property. When officers talked to the youth they learned the female, who’s age was blacked out in the report, “was brought to Las Vegas as a prostitute by another individual.”

Police said the girl told detectives she met Davis online in late December and that Davis then drove to Arizona to pick her up. She was taken to California and forced to have sex with multiple men in Oakland, California, where Davis told her she would be working as a prostitute.

“Throughout February 2021 to June 2021 (the youth) completed approximately one hundred prostitution dates as a prostitute for Davis,” police wrote in the arrest report. “(She) made approximately $10,000 during these prostitution dates from various illicit sex acts in exchange for money. (She) was forced to give all money to Davis or he would routinely beat her.”

The girl also told police that Davis pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her during a recent argument at a Las Vegas motel, prompting her to get on a bus in an attempt to escape.

Police said they arrested Davis at a motel on Boulder Highway Tuesday afternoon. He is expected to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court on Monday morning for a hearing to determine whether Clark County prosecutors plan to file a criminal complaint in the case.

