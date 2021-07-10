California rapper accused of sexually assaulting Las Vegas woman

A California rapper and registered sex offender was arrested last month after police said he battered and sexually assaulted a local woman.

A California rapper who is a registered sex offender was arrested last month after police said he battered and sexually assaulted a Las Vegas woman.

Sky Branklyn, 41, was indicted Tuesday on two counts of sex assault resulting in substantial bodily harm, two counts of sex assault and one count of battery by strangulation with intent to commit sex assault, according to court records.

Las Vegas police were called June 4 to University Medical Center after a woman receiving treatment for multiple internal lacerations disclosed she had been sexually assaulted June 1, according to an arrest report for Branklyn released Wednesday.

The woman told police she met Branklyn, who identified himself as California rapper Sky Balla, at the High Limit Lounge at Aria, according to the report. She said she did not remember leaving the bar but woke up to find Branklyn sexually assaulting her.

When she pleaded with him to get off her, the woman told police, he punched her in the face several times until she was unconscious.

Investigators reviewed video footage from the bar, which showed Branklyn enter at 4:18 a.m. At 5:45 a.m., police said, he was with the woman and caught on camera “pulling her head back and pouring the drink into her mouth.”

Five minutes later, police said, footage shows Branklyn grabbed the woman by the arm and the back of her neck to lead her to an elevator.

Investigators discovered Branklyn’s real name through his Aria hotel room reservation.

Branklyn is a registered sex offender with three prior cases detailed in his arrest report. In 2002 he was convicted of sexual battery after beating and assaulting a woman in Hayward, California. In 2006 a woman declined to press charges after he allegedly used force to sexually assault her in Las Vegas.

Branklyn was convicted of rape by force after a 2008 assault in Huntington Beach, California. A summary report included in the newest arrest report states that the woman was getting a ride home from one of Branklyn’s concerts when he forced himself on her. When she tried to run away, he tackled her and continued to assault her. He was registered as a sex offender in 2009 as a result of that case.

He is being held on $1 million bail and is expected to appear in court again Tuesday.

