Cause of death pending for Las Vegas officer charged in child porn case

The Clark County coroner’s office has not determined the cause of death for a Las Vegas police officer who admitted receiving child pornography.

A Las Vegas police officer who was arrested last year on child porn charges has died.

Ruben Delgadillo (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The Clark County coroner’s office has not determined the cause of death for a Las Vegas police officer who admitted receiving child pornography.

Ruben Delgadillo, 25, was out of custody when he died July 24 — one day before he was scheduled to be sentenced in his federal case. The coroner’s office has listed his cause of death as “pending.”

Delgadillo was booked into the Clark County Detention Center in August 2016 on several child pornography charges.

He was later charged in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas with one count of receiving child pornography. He pleaded guilty to the charge in March.

On the day Delgadillo died, his attorney filed a request to continue the hearing. According to the document, the defendant had “numerous additional questions and concerns” about the impending sentencing.

The coroner’s office said Delgadillo died at a residence.

Delgadillo joined the Metropolitan Police Department in July 2015 and was assigned to the community policing division in the northwest area substation.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.