Sex Crimes

CCSD employee arrested on statutory seduction charges

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2021 - 3:02 pm
 
Jennifer Courtad (Clark County School District Police)
Jennifer Courtad (Clark County School District Police)

Clark County School District Police arrested a 48-year-old occupational therapist on two counts of statutory seduction.

Jennifer Courtad, a therapist since August 2014, was taken into custody by police in Utah and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Saturday, according to a school district news release.

Courtad’s arrest stemmed from an investigation that started at Eldorado High School in October 2020, the release stated. Courtad has been assigned to home since October 2020.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

