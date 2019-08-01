CCSD faces 2nd lawsuit over student accused of raping classmates

The complaint filed this week alleges that the school district and Maysen Melton’s parents failed to protect his fellow students despite his record as a sexual predator.

Maysen Melton, a 16-year-old boy accused of raping classmates, appears in court during his bail hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Maysen Melton, a 16-year-old boy accused of raping classmates, lead out of the courtroom after his bail hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A second Clark County School District student allegedly raped by classmate Maysen Melton is suing the district and Melton’s parents, claiming that they failed to protect other students from the teen despite his history of sexual deviancy and discipline.

Melton was a student at Palo Verde High School when he was arrested last year for sexually assaulting classmates previously when he was a student at Shadow Ridge High School.

He faces a variety of charges stemming from the alleged sexual assault of five classmates, including rape, first-degree kidnapping, battery with intent to commit sexual assault and the use of a minor in producing pornography.

Prosecutors have compiled a lengthy history of disciplinary actions Melton faced throughout his time in the district, beginning with a suspension from Bracken Elementary at age 9 for allegedly sexually harassing classmates.

His trial is set to begin in January.

The lawsuit, brought by a student identified as Jane Roe, claims that Melton persuaded her to come to his home to study math in February 2017.

But while at home, she said, he forced her to remove her clothing, tied her up and raped her, the lawsuit states.

Based on Melton’s history of discipline — including a suspension from Cadwallader Middle School for groping a girl in 2015 — the district and Melton’s parents should have known that he would continue sexually assaulting students, the complaint states.

The student also was pulled out of class and questioned by district officials after Melton was arrested, causing extreme humiliation in front of other students, the lawsuit claims.

The school district did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

An attorney for Melton could not be reached for comment.

Reached by phone on Thursday, Melton’s mother, Stephanie Melton, said she did not know anything about the complaint and did not offer further comment.

In June, another classmate allegedly raped by Melton also sued, claiming that the district knew of his history but continued to allow him in public schools.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.