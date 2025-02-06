CCSD sub accused of sexual relationship with student worried about being deported

A high school substitute teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with one of his students.

A high school substitute teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with one of his students.

Kurt Tumbagahan, 25, was arrested on Jan. 29 on suspicion of contact with a minor for sex, and engaging in sex with a student over age 16.

He and one of his students at Valley High School met up multiple times over winter break and had long text exchanges, the arrest report said.

The student told police that she had met Tumbagahan during her first semester, when he took over as her English teacher. The student did not participate in class at first and began to engage with the encouragement and assistance from Tumbagahan, the report said.

They shared an interest in the trumpet, which Tumbagahan had played at UNLV. The student told police she never had a paid private lesson, but did receive instruction from him in his classroom about breathing work, the report said.

After they met up, Tumbagahan also sent multiple messages about “solutions” to keeping their relationship a secret, including an option for her to leave Valley and get her GED.

“I’m so madly in love with you,” he wrote in one message.

He also expressed his concern about the sacrifices he was making.

“I’d be sent back to my home country cause I’m not a citizen,” he wrote.

Tumbagahan has worked with the district since April 2024. He has been removed from the district’s substitute pool and “is no longer eligible to substitute in the District,” school officials said.

