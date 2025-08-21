CCSD teacher arrested; shared inappropriate image, police say

Ray Garcia, a 42-year-old physical education teacher at Hinman Elementary School, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on gross misdemeanor charges.

Feds say they did not intervene in Israeli official’s child sex case

Under attack by U.S. attorney, DA says Israeli official’s child sex sting bail was ‘standard’

The Clark County Detention Center at 330 S. Casino Center Blvd., is pictured, on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File) @bizutesfaye

A Clark County School District teacher was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of taking and sharing an inappropriate image. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Clark County School District teacher was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of taking and sharing an inappropriate image, the school district’s police department said in a news release.

Ray Garcia, a 42-year-old physical education teacher at Hinman Elementary School, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on gross misdemeanor charges related to capturing and disseminating an image of another person’s private area, the release said.

Garcia has been employed by the school district since January 2013.

The Clark County School District Police Department said the arrest stems from an investigation initiated at Hinman Elementary School on Tuesday. The department said Garcia will be placed on unpaid leave when released.

Garcia is set to appear in court on Friday morning and his bail is set at $2,000, records show.

Contact Spencer Levering at slevering@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253.