99°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Sex Crimes

CCSD teacher arrested; shared inappropriate image, police say

A Clark County School District teacher was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of taking and sharing an inappropriate image. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Clark County Detention Center at 330 S. Casino Center Blvd., is pictured, on Thursday, Apri ...
The Clark County Detention Center at 330 S. Casino Center Blvd., is pictured, on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during an interview with the Review-Journal ...
Under attack by U.S. attorney, DA says Israeli official’s child sex sting bail was ‘standard’
Las Vegas pastor nabbed in sting that targeted alleged child sex predators
Feds say they did not intervene in Israeli official’s child sex case
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
8 suspected child sex predators arrested in Henderson, police say
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 20, 2025 - 6:32 pm
 

A Clark County School District teacher was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of taking and sharing an inappropriate image, the school district’s police department said in a news release.

Ray Garcia, a 42-year-old physical education teacher at Hinman Elementary School, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on gross misdemeanor charges related to capturing and disseminating an image of another person’s private area, the release said.

Garcia has been employed by the school district since January 2013.

The Clark County School District Police Department said the arrest stems from an investigation initiated at Hinman Elementary School on Tuesday. The department said Garcia will be placed on unpaid leave when released.

Garcia is set to appear in court on Friday morning and his bail is set at $2,000, records show.

Contact Spencer Levering at slevering@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES