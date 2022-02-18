CCSD teacher faces charges of sex crimes against children

A Clark County School District teacher is facing five counts of lewdness with a child, four counts of sexual assault on a child and one count of open and gross lewdness, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

Reynaldo Crespin, seen in 2012. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Clark County School District teacher is wanted in connection with a sex assault case, according to court records.

Reynaldo Crespin faces five counts of lewdness with a child, four counts of sexual assault on a child and one count of open and gross lewdness, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

A warrant was approved on Feb. 9, but Crespin had not been arrested as of Thursday afternoon.

Public payroll data showed that Crespin worked for the Clark County School District since 2016.

CCSD said in an email that “an individual by that name” was employed by CCSD as a teacher who was hired in July 2016 and “separated” from the district in this month. The district said the employee was assigned to Hickey Elementary School.

Crespin and his wife are featured as the only staff for New Horizon Christian Church, 2167 N Walnut Road, which Crespin said he founded in 2002.

“It is our deepest desire for people to have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ and a true purpose for their families,” Crespin wrote in the biography.

The church could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Further details about the allegations were not immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.