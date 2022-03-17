Child sex sting by Las Vegas police nets 1 arrest on felony counts

Police said in an arrest report that a detective placed advertisements on prostitution websites depicting “what appeared to be a young child” who was available for sex in exchange for money.

Joshua Eshe (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man has been arrested on suspicion of luring a child for sex as part of an undercover police sting.

Las Vegas police said Joshua Eshe, 32, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center Tuesday on felony counts of customer engaging in solicitation of child for prostitution and luring child with computer for a sex act. The arrest unfolded as part of an investigation carried out by police vice detectives.

Police said in an arrest report for Eshe that a detective placed advertisements on prostitution websites depicting “what appeared to be a young child” who was available for sex in exchange for money.

Police said on Monday, they received a text from an individual responding to the advertisements. During text conversations, a detective posing as the youth told the person they were only 15. Despite this, police said, the person who responded to the advertisement agreed to meet the youth and pay the juvenile $100 for sex. The man also sent police a photo of himself. A meeting was then set up between the sex buyer and police at a local hotel room.

Police said on Tuesday at 9:13 p.m., Eshe showed up at the hotel room and knocked on the door. Police said Eshe was in possession of a cell phone, and that when detectives called the number used by the person responding to the online advertisement, Eshe’s phone rang.

“Also located during a search incident to arrest was $108 in US currency,” police said.

Police said they tried to question Eshe but he requested a lawyer.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show bail was set at $25,000 in a court appearance Wednesday. Eshe has since been released from custody after posting a surety bond through a bail bond company. He has been ordered to have no contact with minors. A status check on whether a criminal complaint will be filed by prosecutors in the case is set for Monday.

