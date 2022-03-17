Child sex sting by Las Vegas police nets 2 arrests on felony counts

An arrest report states that a detective placed ads on prostitution websites depicting “what appeared to be a young child” who was available for sex in exchange for money.

Joshau Eshe, left, and Juan Andino (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Two Las Vegas men have been arrested on suspicion of luring a child for sex as part of an undercover police sting.

Las Vegas police said Joshua Eshe, 32, and Juan Andino-Silva, 44, each were booked on Tuesday at the Clark County Detention Center on felony counts of engaging in solicitation of a child for prostitution and luring a child with a computer for a sex act. The arrests unfolded as part of an investigation carried out by vice detectives.

Police said in arrest reports for Eshe and Andino-Silva that a detective placed advertisements on prostitution websites depicting “what appeared to be a young child” who was available for sex in exchange for money.

On Monday, police received a text message from an individual responding to the ads. During text conversations with the person, a detective pretended to be 15. Despite this, police said, the person agreed to meet the teen and pay $100 for sex. The man also sent a photo of himself. A meeting then was set up between the sex buyer and police at a local hotel room.

Police said that at about 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Eshe showed up at the hotel room and knocked on the door. Police said Eshe was in possession of a cellphone, and when detectives called the number used by the person responding to the online ad, Eshe’s phone rang.

“Also located during a search incident to arrest was $108 in US currency,” police wrote.

Police said they tried to question Eshe, but he requested a lawyer.

A nearly identical scenario unfolded in the arrest of Andino-Silva, according to police. A potential sex buyer responded to the ad and agreed to pay $100 for sex. The undercover detective told the person who responded to the ad that the girl was 15. Then, at a scheduled meeting at the hotel room, Andino-Silva showed up and was arrested, police said.

Police called the cellphone for the sex buyer, and Andino-Silva’s phone rang, police said in his arrest report.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show that bail was set for Eshe and Andino-Silva at $25,000 each in court appearances Wednesday. Eshe since has been released from custody after posting a surety bond through a bail bond company. Andino-Silva remained in custody as of Friday.

Both men have been ordered to have no contact with minors. A status hearing on whether a criminal complaint will be filed by prosecutors in the case is set for Monday.

