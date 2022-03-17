Child sex sting by Las Vegas police nets 2 arrests on felony counts
An arrest report states that a detective placed ads on prostitution websites depicting “what appeared to be a young child” who was available for sex in exchange for money.
Two Las Vegas men have been arrested on suspicion of luring a child for sex as part of an undercover police sting.
Las Vegas police said Joshua Eshe, 32, and Juan Andino-Silva, 44, each were booked on Tuesday at the Clark County Detention Center on felony counts of engaging in solicitation of a child for prostitution and luring a child with a computer for a sex act. The arrests unfolded as part of an investigation carried out by vice detectives.
Police said in arrest reports for Eshe and Andino-Silva that a detective placed advertisements on prostitution websites depicting “what appeared to be a young child” who was available for sex in exchange for money.
On Monday, police received a text message from an individual responding to the ads. During text conversations with the person, a detective pretended to be 15. Despite this, police said, the person agreed to meet the teen and pay $100 for sex. The man also sent a photo of himself. A meeting then was set up between the sex buyer and police at a local hotel room.
Police said that at about 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Eshe showed up at the hotel room and knocked on the door. Police said Eshe was in possession of a cellphone, and when detectives called the number used by the person responding to the online ad, Eshe’s phone rang.
“Also located during a search incident to arrest was $108 in US currency,” police wrote.
Police said they tried to question Eshe, but he requested a lawyer.
A nearly identical scenario unfolded in the arrest of Andino-Silva, according to police. A potential sex buyer responded to the ad and agreed to pay $100 for sex. The undercover detective told the person who responded to the ad that the girl was 15. Then, at a scheduled meeting at the hotel room, Andino-Silva showed up and was arrested, police said.
Police called the cellphone for the sex buyer, and Andino-Silva’s phone rang, police said in his arrest report.
Las Vegas Justice Court records show that bail was set for Eshe and Andino-Silva at $25,000 each in court appearances Wednesday. Eshe since has been released from custody after posting a surety bond through a bail bond company. Andino-Silva remained in custody as of Friday.
Both men have been ordered to have no contact with minors. A status hearing on whether a criminal complaint will be filed by prosecutors in the case is set for Monday.
