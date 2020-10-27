46°F
Sex Crimes

Child sexual assault case dates back 2 years

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2020 - 6:40 am
 

A Las Vegas man has been charged with sexually assaulting a child.

Deon Hunter, 30, was arrested Oct. 20 in what police say were crimes dating to 2018. An arrest report for Hunter said a police investigation started after a youth texted a rape crisis hotline. A subsequent investigation said police identified a youth who was forced to perform sex acts.

Hunter denied the accusations, detectives wrote in an arrest report.

“Deon had several inconsistent statements throughout his interview but adamantly denied ever touching (children,)” the report states.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show Hunter is charged with two counts of sex assault against a child, five counts of lewdness with a child and two counts of child abuse neglect. Hunter is expected to be in court Thursday.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

