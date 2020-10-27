Child sexual assault case dates back 2 years

A 30-year-old Las Vegas man has been charged with sexually assaulting a child.

Deon Hunter (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Deon Hunter, 30, was arrested Oct. 20 in what police say were crimes dating to 2018. An arrest report for Hunter said a police investigation started after a youth texted a rape crisis hotline. A subsequent investigation said police identified a youth who was forced to perform sex acts.

Hunter denied the accusations, detectives wrote in an arrest report.

“Deon had several inconsistent statements throughout his interview but adamantly denied ever touching (children,)” the report states.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show Hunter is charged with two counts of sex assault against a child, five counts of lewdness with a child and two counts of child abuse neglect. Hunter is expected to be in court Thursday.

