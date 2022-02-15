Clark County firefighter accused of pandering for sex trafficking on Strip

A Clark County firefighter is accused of attempting to employ a decoy sex worker in a sex trafficking operation, according to an arrest report released Monday.

Treyveon Evans (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police said Treyveon Evans, 28, approached a Las Vegas police officer working undercover as a sex worker on Feb. 4, inside Planet Hollywood, and asked the woman if she would like to work for him, according to the police reports.

Evans gave the undercover officer rules, including how much to charge for each encounter, and said he would set up the buyers for her. He offered to take her to Los Angeles that weekend, anticipating the Super Bowl would bring in potential clients.

Evans was arrested and booked on a pandering charge, but prosecutors had not formally charged the man as of Tuesday.

Online payroll data showed Evans worked for the Clark County School District as a bus driver from 2016-2018.

A spokesperson for Clark County confirmed he was hired by the fire department on June 13, 2020. He is currently suspended without pay pending the outcome of this case.

The school district did not responded to requests for comment.

Evans posted a surety bond on Feb. 6, and was released from jail. A hearing is scheduled for March 8.

