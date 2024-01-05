Clark County firefighter facing counts of possession of child porn

Isiah Phillip Tureaud, 34, was booked into Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday.

Clark County Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Clark County firefighter was arrested this week and faces possession of child pornography charges, according to booking records and a county spokesman.

Isiah Phillip Tureaud, 34, was booked into Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday. Court records show he faces three felony counts of possessing visual pornography of a person under 16.

Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa Thursday confirmed Tureaud was a Clark County firefighter and said Tureaud had been suspended without pay.

“Due to the union contract’s rules and regulations, he cannot be terminated until adjudicated,” Pappa said in an email.

Tureaud was hired by Clark County in 2017.

Court records show Tureaud posted bond and is out of custody. He is due in court on Feb. 5.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.