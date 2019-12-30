Clark County inmate serving time for attempted sex assault dies

The Nevada Department of Corrections said Pedro Mejia, 58, died Saturday at 5:42 a.m. at the Hospice Unit at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City.

Pedro Meija (Nevada Department of Corrections)

A state prison inmate serving time for an attempted sexual assault committed in Clark County has died, authorities said Monday.

A news release from the Nevada Department of Corrections said Pedro Mejia, 58, died Saturday at 5:42 a.m. at the Hospice Unit at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City. The DOC said Mejia was serving five to 20 years in prison after being convicted of attempted sexual assault.

He was sentenced to prison in Clark County’s District Court on Aug. 17, 2010. The DOC said Mejia was not a U.S. citizen.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.