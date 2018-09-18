Clark County school bus driver charged with sexual assault

Las Vegas police last week arrested a Clark County School District bus driver in two sexual assault cases , officials said.

Cesar Jimenez,55 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Image of the suspect's vehicle in May sexual assault. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Cesar Rogelio Jimenez, 55, was arrested by Metropolitan Police Department detectives Sept. 11 in connection with assaults in August and May, police said.

Clark County School District police Capt. Roberto Morales confirmed that a school bus driver by that name recently was arrested by Metro.

Jimenez will be placed on indefinite suspension upon his release from the Clark County Detention Center, school district spokeswoman Melinda Malone said. Further details of his employment with the school district were not immediately clear.

According to a Metro release, police stopped a black Kia sedan on Sept. 10 that matched a suspect vehicle description, police said. Detectives identified the driver as Jimenez and questioned him before releasing him after the traffic stop. He was arrested the next day after further investigation, police said.

Detectives linked him to two previous sexual assault cases.

In the Aug. 26 case, a man forced a woman walking near South Casino Center Boulevard and East Oakey Boulevard into his car at gunpoint and sexually assaulted her in his vehicle in a nearby neighborhood.

In the May 14 case, a woman was on the 2000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South and had contacted a ride-hailing service before her phone died. She walked across the street near a restaurant when a man asked her if she needed a ride. She got in the car, and the man sexually assaulted her at gunpoint on the 1800 block of Ninth Street.

Jimenez is being held at the county jail with bail set at $100,000.

He was charged last week with three counts of sexual assault with use of a deadly weapon, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of battery to commit sexual assault, according to police.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Jimenez, or who has additional information about the August or May assaults, should call Metro’s sex crime investigators at 702-828-3421. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

