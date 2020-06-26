Clark County school police arrest coach on student-sex charges

An investigation into Michael Pacheco began this month at Clark High School, 4291 Pennwood Ave., police said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

Clark County School District (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Clark County School District police on Thursday arrested a 23-year-old coach and security monitor on charges of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.

Police said he has worked as a campus security monitor and coach since September 2017.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case or anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with Pacheco to call 702-799-5411.

Further information was not immediately available.