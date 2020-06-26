Clark County school police arrest coach on student-sex charges
An investigation into Michael Pacheco began this month at Clark High School, 4291 Pennwood Ave., police said in a statement Thursday afternoon.
Clark County School District police on Thursday arrested a 23-year-old coach and security monitor on charges of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.
Police said he has worked as a campus security monitor and coach since September 2017.
Police are asking anyone with information about the case or anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with Pacheco to call 702-799-5411.
Further information was not immediately available.