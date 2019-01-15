Clark County teacher faces kidnapping, lewdness counts

A Clark County School District teacher was arrested Monday after the discovery of “inappropriate messages” between her and a student, a district release said.

Breanna Hernandez, 27, faces two counts each of first-degree kidnapping, lewdness with a minor and luring a minor with a computer for a sexual act, Clark County Detention Center records show.

Hernandez taught at Henderson’s Basic High School, 400 Palo Verde Drive, and has been assigned to home since November, when school police began investigating the messages, the release said. She was hired by the school district in 2015.

Hernandez was booked into the county jail Monday. An initial court appearance was scheduled for Tuesday morning, court records show.

Her attorney, Richard Tanasi, declined to comment Monday night.

On Sept. 9, former Las Vegas Academy of the Arts teacher John Robert Morris was arrested and accused of sexual misconduct with a student.

A Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative series from 2017 found that sexual misconduct between employees and students was a districtwide crisis that had resulted in at least five lawsuits over a five-year period.

The district has since crafted a policy and regulation to address relations between students and staffers, and it has released new training videos for employees, parents and students.

