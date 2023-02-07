Club where worker was sexually assaulted failed to act, lawsuit says

The Northern Nevada club employee alleges that a security guard high-fived the customer who assaulted her in a private dance room.

(Getty Images)

A Northern Nevada gentlemen’s club failed to act after an employee was sexually assaulted by a customer, a lawsuit filed in December alleges.

A woman started working at Southern X-Posure Gentlemen’s Club in West Wendover on May 7, 2021, and the next day she was sexually assaulted by a customer in a private dance room, according to a complaint filed in Elko County District Court.

The man grabbed the woman, and when she said “no” he laughed and threw a $100 bill at her and continued to assault her. He stopped her from leaving, pinned to her the ground and bit her repeatedly, according to the complaint.

She screamed for help, and the man sexually assaulted her and choked her, according to the complaint, which alleges that a security guard outside the private room did not intervene.

After escaping the room, the woman said she saw the guard laugh and high-five the customer, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit also alleges that no action was taken after the woman reported the assault to the club. Another employee called police to report the assault, according to the complaint.

West Wendover Police Chief Carl Kunz said in an email last week that the assault was reported to the department and it “shows as an open investigation.”

The club could not be reached for comment.

Attorneys representing the woman could not be reached for comment as of Tuesday afternoon.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.