Sex Crimes

Convicted pimp found unresponsive died of heatstroke, coroner says

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2017 - 5:28 pm
 

The convicted pimp who was found unresponsive in his prison cell in May died of an environmental heatstroke, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Robert Sharpe III, 31, died May 20 at Valley Hospital Medical Center after being found unresponsive at High Desert State Prison two days prior, the Nevada Corrections Department said.

Sharpe was sentenced a year ago to life without parole in connection with kidnapping and forcing a teenager into prostitution, among other felonies.

The Clark County coroner determined Sharpe’s death was an accident.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

 

