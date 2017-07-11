Convicted pimp found unresponsive died of heatstroke, coroner says

The convicted pimp who was found unresponsive in his prison cell in May died of an environmental heatstroke, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Robert Sharpe (Nevada Department of Corrections)

Robert Sharpe III, 31, died May 20 at Valley Hospital Medical Center after being found unresponsive at High Desert State Prison two days prior, the Nevada Corrections Department said.

Sharpe was sentenced a year ago to life without parole in connection with kidnapping and forcing a teenager into prostitution, among other felonies.

The Clark County coroner determined Sharpe’s death was an accident.

