Court bailiff in North Las Vegas faces charges of sex with minor

A bailiff assigned to Clark County Justice Court is facing charges of soliciting sex from a minor, court records show.

Bailiff Jered Pace, center, removes handcuffs from a defendant in North Las Vegas Justice Court in 2014. Pace is facing charges of soliciting sex from a minor, court records show. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A bailiff assigned to North Las Vegas Justice Court is facing charges of soliciting sex from a minor, court records show.

Jered Pace, 50, was taken into custody Friday “without incident” after his shift at the courthouse, according to his arrest report. Jail records show he faces two counts of soliciting a child for prostitution.

Pace is accused of paying a minor for various sex acts after meeting the child on Grindr, a social media app geared toward gay dating and casual sex. According to Pace’s arrest report, the child told his father that he had been doing sex work and that he regularly received money from a North Las Vegas Justice Court marshal in exchange for sex.

According to the report, the child believed that Pace had begun a romantic relationship with another minor and wanted to report the abuse “before another minor is harmed.”

The minor told detectives that he listed his age as 20 on the dating app. When questioned by police, Pace said that he had sex with the child, but believed that he was 22, the report stated.

Pace and the child both told police they met at the Henderson Police Range several times to have sex when the range was not in use.

Las Vegas police investigated the allegations and arrested Pace, but the case will be prosecuted in Henderson Justice Court because the crime allegedly took place in Henderson.

Pace remained in custody Monday, and his initial court appearance was scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.