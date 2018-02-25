CSN tutor faces charges in case involving high school-age girl

A student walks by the Student Services building at the College of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas in 2012. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A math tutor faces criminal accusations of an inappropriate relationship with a high school student, court documents show.

The CSN High School tutor, Brenden David William Garrison, faces a count each of sexual conduct between a college employee and a 16- or 17-year-old student and using or permitting a child older than 14 to produce pornography, according to court records.

Garrison, 28, had a sexual relationship with a student he was mentoring in September 2017, a charging document alleges.

“She (stated) that she continued to meet up with Garrison to have intercourse because she felt that if she did not (do) so, he would be disappointed in her,” according to a warrant for his arrest.

A school counselor reported the activity to school police, the warrant said.

Prosecutors charged Garrison Jan. 22 with the sexual conduct with a student count. They charged him with the child pornography count in a separate court case Dec. 27.

No details were immediately available on the child pornography charge, but court records suggest the cases may be related.

He was released on house arrest under the conditions that he avoid children under the age of 18, be kept away from the student and did not come within 200 yards of her address, the court records indicate.

