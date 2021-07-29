DNA ties felon to 2001 sex assault of Las Vegas woman

A man was arrested this month after DNA tied him to a 2001 sex assault and stabbing of a Las Vegas woman.

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man was arrested this month after DNA tied him to a 2001 sex assault and stabbing of a Las Vegas woman.

Jeremy Allen, 40, was arrested July 16 on a warrant and charged with two counts of sex assault, according to court records.

Investigators believe Allen opened the unlocked door of a woman’s apartment in June 2001, stabbed her in the leg and sexually assaulted her, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department released Wednesday.

The woman told police at the time that an unknown man held a knife to her throat while forcing her to undress before he tied her hands up and sexually assaulted her, according to the report. The woman reported that he tore through her drawers and her purse.

Detectives found a stab wound on the woman’s leg and $50 missing from the apartment.

In April 2020, Allen’s DNA was found to be a match for the swab taken from the woman nearly 19 years earlier.

In an August interview with Allen, he claimed he was in jail at the time of the alleged assault and that he had never met the woman.

Allen has a rap sheet in Las Vegas Justice Court dating to 1997, including convictions in two drug possession cases.

District Court records show Allen pleaded guilty to felony charges of conspiring to aid and abet a robbery, landing him a prison term of one to three years in 1997.

In 2002, he was sentenced to a minimum of one year in prison for receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle in two separate cases. In 2004, he was sentenced to probation for attempted grand larceny of a vehicle.

He was released on his own recognizance on July 19 and is scheduled for another hearing in the sex assault case Aug. 16.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.