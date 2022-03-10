Dollar store manager accused of raping former employee in 2015

Laray Williams, 46, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

A man accused of raping a former employee in 2015 while he was the manager of a dollar store chain in Las Vegas has been arrested.

Laray Williams, 46, was arrested Feb. 25 and booked at the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of sexual assault, jail records show.

Williams was working as a district manager of Family Dollar locations in Las Vegas in December 2015, according to an arrest warrant from the Metropolitan Police Department. A former employee came to a store in the 4600 block of East Charleston Boulevard on Dec. 9 to get documentation to apply for welfare.

The woman told police that Williams led her to what she believed to be a maintenance closet in the back of the store. Once inside Williams locked the door and raped her, according to the warrant.

The woman told police she rushed out of the room and left the store after Williams gave her the paperwork she needed. Police interviewed Williams, who changed his story multiple times and eventually admitted that he and the employee had recently had sex in his work car.

Police reviewed surveillance footage from Dec. 9, which showed Williams and the woman go to the back of the store. They were off camera for a brief time before the woman came “hurriedly” out of the back of store, according to the warrant.

During the investigation, police lost contact with Williams and could not locate him, according to the warrant.

Court records show the arrest warrant was issued on March 8, 2016.

Williams remained in custody and is due in court on Monday for a preliminary hearing.

