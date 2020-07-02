Domestic call leads to arrest on 2011 warrant

A seemingly routine investigation into a domestic disturbance led to the arrest of a man wanted in a child sex assault, according to police and court records.

Thomas Earl Dunlap (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A seemingly routine investigation into a domestic disturbance in southwest Las Vegas led to the arrest of a man wanted in a child sex assault case dating back to 2008, according to police and court records.

Thomas Earl Dunlap, 55, of Las Vegas, was arrested Monday night on a 2011 arrest warrant issued in Las Vegas Justice Court charging him with two charges of sex assault against a child under 14 and possession of drug paraphernalia. A criminal complaint in the case was filed on June 29, 2011, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

An arrest report for Dunlap states on Monday at 11:53 p.m., police were called to a residence near South Fort Apache and West Warm Springs roads for a “family disturbance” in which a woman was reportedly pushed by Dunlap. As police talked to the woman, Dunlap arrived on scene.

“Dunlap identified himself via verbal,” police said. “Officers conducted a record check on Dunlap where multiple outstanding warrants appeared listed.”

No details were available on the specific accusations against Dunlap from the 2011 warrant. Justice Court records indicate Dunlap is now out of custody and a warrant return hearing was scheduled for Thursday morning.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.