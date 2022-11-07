Elementary teacher jailed on sex assault charges

A Las Vegas elementary school teacher was arrested Sunday and accused of sexually assaulting a student.

Walker Richardson (Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas elementary school teacher was arrested Sunday and accused of sexually assaulting a student, according to police.

Walker Richardson, 52, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of sexual assault against a child less than 14 and one count of kidnapping a minor.

Richardson was working at an elementary school near downtown Las Vegas when he inappropriately touched a student, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Metro at 702-828-3421.

