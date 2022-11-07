71°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Sex Crimes

Elementary teacher jailed on sex assault charges

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2022 - 2:25 pm
 
Walker Richardson (Metropolitan Police Department)
Walker Richardson (Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas elementary school teacher was arrested Sunday and accused of sexually assaulting a student, according to police.

Walker Richardson, 52, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of sexual assault against a child less than 14 and one count of kidnapping a minor.

Richardson was working at an elementary school near downtown Las Vegas when he inappropriately touched a student, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Metro at 702-828-3421.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Davante Adams calls out Josh McDaniels after Raiders’ latest loss
Davante Adams calls out Josh McDaniels after Raiders’ latest loss
2
Raiders fans begging Mark Davis to take action after another loss
Raiders fans begging Mark Davis to take action after another loss
3
Nasty winter conditions forecast for region starting Monday
Nasty winter conditions forecast for region starting Monday
4
‘Time’s up,’ Raiders player says after another abominable loss
‘Time’s up,’ Raiders player says after another abominable loss
5
Why has Tilman Fertitta bought so much Wynn Resorts stock?
Why has Tilman Fertitta bought so much Wynn Resorts stock?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST