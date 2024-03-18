Employee at a Las Vegas high school arrested on suspicion of sex charges

A Clark County School District employee has been arrested on allegations he engaged in sexual activities with a student.

Joshua Herrera (CCSD Police)

A Clark County School District employee has been arrested on allegations he engaged in sexual activities with a student.

Joshua Herrera, 28, a Student Success Advocate at Western High School, was arrested Monday by CCSD police, the school district said in a press release.

Herrera, who has been employed by the district since August 2019, will be “assigned to home upon release per the negotiated agreement with the employee’s bargaining unit and will not be allowed on campus,” the release said.

Herrera was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and faces two counts of a school employee engaged in sexual conduct with a pupil and one count of contacting a minor for sex, the district said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the allegations pertained to one, or more, alleged victims.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.